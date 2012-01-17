(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the low level of completed foreclosures in prime Dutch RMBS transactions is adding to the pressure on collateral performance. The comment follows the agency's review of 51 prime Dutch RMBS transactions, which resulted in 173 tranches being affirmed, 2 being upgraded and 22 being downgraded.

Dutch RMBS loans' performance has softened over recent quarters. This is mainly evidenced by an increase in the proportion of loans in arrears, particularly late-stage arrears. While Dutch RMBS transactions have historically reported extremely low arrears, an increasing proportion of transactions are now reporting three month plus arrears in excess of 1%.

"Increased arrears are only partly a result of deterioration in the fundamental credit quality of Dutch residential mortgages," says Ibrahim Kamara, Analyst in Fitch's European RMBS team. "They also reflect a reluctance of servicers to sell properties at auction in current stagnant market conditions. Certain transactions have not reported a single completed foreclosure for quarters at a time."

The Dutch mortgage market is characterised by high loan-to-value ratios. Consequently, the majority of loans in arrears are also in negative equity. Reported loss severities are typically higher on loans that have been foreclosed upon through a court auction process. However, the low level of activity in the residential market means that consensual sales have become more difficult to complete. These factors combine to not only reduce the incentive for servicers to complete foreclosures through forced sales, but also to reduce the volume of consensual sales.

"It is important to note that absolute arrears levels remain relatively low despite the recent increases, particularly when compared to other European jurisdictions," says Gavin Crawford, Associate Director in Fitch's European RMBS team. "However, the increase in late-stage arrears, which Fitch expects to persist in 2012, is causing a build-up in potential foreclosure stock."

Dutch RMBS transactions do not explicitly define what constitutes a loan default. Consequently, provisioning mechanisms are only activated upon realisation of a loss, meaning that no provisions are currently being made for the loans in late-stage arrears. Most transactions feature guaranteed excess spread. Instead of being used to make provisions, these funds are instead flowing through the waterfall and being released back to the originator. Should completed foreclosures increase in the future, this could affect not only the balance of transactions' reserve funds, but also the most junior and/or uncollateralised note classes. These considerations drove the majority of the negative rating actions taken on 16 January 2012 by Fitch on Dutch RMBS.