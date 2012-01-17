(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - There is a lot of talk about the rise of online
movie watching, the rapid decline in mobile texting, and the
proliferation of all things "smart and connected", but we think
there are significant roadblocks that will slow the pace of
these developments in Europe compared with the US. We
acknowledge that convergent technology has advanced and the
elements are in place for these trends to properly establish
themselves. New "over-the-top" entrants, such as Google
, Apple and Amazon could be disruptive, but
European convergence is likely to lag behind the US by least
five years.
Here are our top six reasons why "convergence" will be slow
in Europe:
--Fixed broadband investment: Average speeds are slow and
fibre investment is too expensive and uneconomic. For example,
we estimate that only 30% of UK broadband homes receive speeds
of 5Mbts or more. Average speeds across Europe are estimated at
only 8.5Mbts. We think the European Commission's proposal to
boost fibre broadband investment fails to acknowledge that it is
not economically viable in large parts of Europe.
--Even slower mobile download speeds: The sector needs
spectrum and network and investment before the user experience
really becomes convergent. Vodafone reported that non-messaging
data made up 82% of traffic in H112 but accounted for only 15%
of service revenue. New viable convergent revenue models will
need to be found for network operators before large investment
becomes economically viable.
--Need for new gadgets: New TVs, set-top boxes, home
computer and tablets, plus any number of handset changes. The
first of these will be expensive, the second less so and the
third will move towards affordability.
--The "hassle factor": Broadband already works. So does TV
and mobile. Consumers are often confused by all the competing
offers, and so often just stick with what they have already.
--Populist regulators: They prefer short term tariff cuts to
longer-term strategic investment incentives (eg, allowing
consolidation). This weakens an already struggling revenue
stream and delays vital investment.
--This is Europe: The continent is a political, cultural,
economic and demographic patchwork of relatively small countries
with a tendency to focus on and keep control of their own
regulations.
Nevertheless, certain sub-segments within TMT will be
affected more rapidly. Handset/tablet disruption is already
occurring, and this is affecting some manufacturers. It is also
possible that countries such as the UK will experience more
rapid changes in media consumption habits due to the
proliferation of English-language media alternatives. This is
likely to force traditional pay-TV companies to react sooner
rather than later.