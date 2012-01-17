(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Rangsons Electronics Private Limited (Rangsons) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Rangsons's over 15-year operational track record in providing electronic manufacturing services to customers in the medical, industrial, defence and aerospace industries. The ratings are also supported by the company's long-term relationships with its reputed clientele. Also, its turnover has increased at a compounded average growth rate of 50% in the last six years to reach INR975.3m in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). Its financial leverage (gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR) fell to 3.8x in FY11 from 7.07x in FY10 and is in line with its ratings.

The ratings, however, also reflect Rangsons's low EBIDTA margins of around 11.1% in FY11 (FY10: 8.56%), and low interest cover of 2.58x (1.37x). The ratings also reflect the company's susceptibility to adverse movements in exchange rates, which could impact revenues and profitability, and the uncertain global economic outlook, which may lead to a reduction or delays in orders from customers as had happened in FY10.

Positive rating guidelines include achieving projected revenues and profitability that leads to a sustained improvement in gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR to below 2.5x. Negative rating guidelines include any decline in revenues, margin pressures or stretching of working capital leading to a sustained deterioration in gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR to above 4.0x.

Founded in 1993, Rangsons is a part of the Mysore-based N R Group of Companies.

Rating actions on Rangsons' bank facilities:

- INR325m fund-based working capital: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- Outstanding INR125.2m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR140m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'