Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan's Long-term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'
and 'AA-' respectively. The agency has also affirmed the
Short-term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1', and its Country Ceiling
at 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable.
"The affirmation of Taiwan's ratings reflects Taiwan's
strong external finances and stabilisation of its public
finances. However, the uncertain global economic outlook poses
risks to Taiwan's small, open economy that could test the
Taiwanese authorities' commitment to fiscal prudence and put
strains on the large banking system," said Anna Thung, Associate
Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings.
Foreign reserves (including gold) are expected to reach
USD441.4bn, equivalent to 14.7 months of current external
payments (CXP) cover or 38% of broad money, at end-2012. The
strong external buffer serves to insulate the sovereign in times
of capital flow volatility.
Fitch forecasts the economy to grow 3.1% in 2012 before
returning to trend growth of around 4.2% in 2013. Taiwan's
export-dependent economy is exposed to the uncertain external
environment. Nevertheless, closer economic cooperation with
China should bolster Taiwan's business environment and economic
strength over the medium term.
Fitch notes that Taiwan's improved economic performance,
introduction of new taxes and restraint on spending have helped
stabilise public finances. The fiscal deficit is projected to
narrow to below 3% in 2012 from 4.5% in 2009. Fitch believes
there is a strong cross-party consensus on fiscal consolidation.
However, it remains to be seen whether the fiscal stabilisation
will be sustained, particularly if the government reverts to
stimulus measures in the event of sharp economic weakness in
2012.
Although macro-prudential indicators for the banking system
remain healthy, banks in Taiwan have significant exposures to
real estate-related loans and high-tech sectors. With elevated
ratios of household borrowing to gross disposable income (115%
of GDP) and housing price-to-income (9.2x), the banks may be hit
by an abrupt correction of the property market that could
adversely affect their asset quality. Credit exposure to
high-tech industries could also weigh on the banks' asset
quality if global demand weakens sharply. Fitch notes that the
banking system is 50% state-owned.
Geopolitical risks associated with Taiwan's relations with
the People's Republic of China have been factored into the
ratings. However, Fitch does not view these issues as a
constraint on the current ratings. While Fitch also does not
consider the recent election outcome as a rating trigger in
itself, Taiwan's domestic political stability supports the
credit profile.
Sustained fiscal stabilisation as reflected by continued
narrowing of the budget deficit and falling government debt may
put positive pressure on the ratings. Conversely, a return to
rising government debt ratios or a significantly
worse-than-expected slowdown globally or in China may lead to
negative rating action.