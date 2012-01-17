(To correct the headline,which wrongly stated in the previous release that S&P drops ratings instead of S&P cuts ratings.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG has announced that access to all of its credit lines under a secured credit facility has been suspended.

-- We understand operations are much reduced.

-- We are lowering our long-term issuer ratings on Petroplus to 'CC' from 'CCC+' to reflect our view that the risk of a near-term payment default has increased.

-- The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 29, 2011.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holding AG to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. At the same time we lowered our long-term issue ratings on senior unsecured notes totaling $1.6 billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by finance subsidiary Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda) to 'C' from 'CCC'. The recovery ratings of '5' on all rated instruments remain unchanged.

The rating actions reflect our increased concerns about Petroplus' liquidity position and our view that the likelihood of a near-term payment default has increased following an announcement by the company that access to all of its credit lines under a secured credit facility has been suspended. We understand that Petroplus has met with its lenders but that no long-term solution has yet been reached. Instead, a temporary agreement has been agreed under the secured facility which will allow operations at two of the company's refineries to continue, but only at reduced run rates. We believe this is a temporary solution to allow Petroplus to seek agreement with any other parties that may provide the company with supplies of crude to the two refineries or alternative liquidity. As the two key refineries still in action are currently running at much reduced capacity (45%-55% of nameplate capacity) and three other refineries are being temporarily shut down, we now believe a payment default could occur in the near term. This is because we take the view that the company's limited ongoing operations will not cover its high fixed costs and interest payments due in March, April and May 2012.

Petroplus posted adjusted clean EBITDA of only $30 million (adjusted for inventory impact, non-recurring emission rights, and inventory write downs) in the third quarter of 2011. We understand the results for the quarter were negatively impacted by unfavorable crude differentials and very weak margins. In the first nine months of 2011, we estimate that debt to EBITDA was above 8x and funds from operations to debt was very low. Petroplus' own market indicator after variable operating costs points to a further weakening of operating results in the fourth quarter of 2011. The indicator decreased from $1.53 per barrel in the third quarter to only $1.3 in the fourth.

As a result of the temporary shutdown of three refineries and reduced run rates at the remaining two, we assess Petroplus' business risk profile as "vulnerable". The company's financial profile remains "highly leveraged" and its liquidity "weak". This reflects the company's exposure to the highly competitive northwest European refining environment, the current deep cyclical downturn, the company's below-average profitability, and its currently very weak credit metrics.

We plan to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement when we have further information on the availability of existing or new bank lines or other sources of liquidity. In any event, we aim to affirm the ratings or take a further rating action within 90 days.

If Petroplus is unable to source alternative sufficient funding in a timely fashion and is unable to fund its operations, we see a risk that the company could seek court protection from its creditors. We would likely see this as a default under our criteria. If, on the other hand, Petroplus can agree terms with its lenders or otherwise address the immediate funding gap, we could affirm the ratings or adjust them to reflect the revised liquidity and funding outlook.

