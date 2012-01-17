(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Macons Infratech Private Limited (Macons) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Macons's limited operational track record in the domestic construction industry and the modest size of its projects. While there are limited execution risks due to low complexity of the projects, the company's practice of subcontracting portions of its work to others results in low profitability (EBITDA margins: 5.3% in FY11 (end-March 2011).

The ratings also reflect high customer concentration risks, with 90% of FY11 revenues coming from two customers. While Fitch expects the concentration to reduce in the near-term as Macons takes up government projects, it is likely to stretch its working capital cycle due to high collection periods.

The ratings are, however, supported by the strong revenue visibility (order pipeline: 2.2x FY11 revenues) for the company and its favourable debt protection metrics including low financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 2.8x and high interest cover of 7.3x in FY11.

Negative rating action may result from a weakening of Macons's EBITDA margins or delays in collection due to its increasing exposure to state government projects resulting in a liquidity squeeze or debt/EBITDA exceeding 4.0x. Positive rating action may result from an improvement in EBITDA margins leading to debt/EBITDA sustained at levels below 2.5x.

Macons is a Bangalore-based civil contractor, who has been predominantly executing works on a back-to-back basis for its customer Totem Infra. Macons has completed projects in irrigation, road, railway and commercial building sectors. Its total revenues in FY11 was INR488m (FY10: INR293m) and EBITDA was INR25.7m (INR12.9m).

Rating actions on Macons:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR50m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4(ind)'