Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Master India Brewing Company a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect the company's default in its repayment of a term loan instalment and interest, amounting to INR12.1m on the due date of 31 December 2011. The company overutilized its fund-based limits by 104% during FY11 after its liquidity was stretched by its long net cash cycle of 124 days.

Timely repayments of its term liabilities and interest obligation for two consecutive quarters would lead to its ratings being reviewed.

Master India Brewing Company was incorporated in Guwahati as a partnership firm and is involved in beer brewing. The company has an installed capacity of 150,000 hecto litres per annum and supplies to United Breweries Limited. The partners have been in the liquor business since 1996.

The agency has assigned the following ratings to its bank loans:

- INR270m of term loan: 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR45m of fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch D(ind)'