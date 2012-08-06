(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 06 -
Summary analysis -- Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G. -------- 06-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency A-/Positive/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2004 A-/-- --/--
04-Aug-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on German life insurer Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G.
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services view of the company's relatively
strong earnings, investment profile, and capitalization. These factors are
partly offset by Alte Leipziger's concentration on the challenging German life
insurance market and pressure on margins and capital adequacy from the
currently very low interest rates.