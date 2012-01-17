(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has revised three Russian corporates' Outlooks to Stable from
Positive and affirmed their ratings and those of one other company. A full list of rating
actions is below.
The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Russian Federation's Outlook
to Stable from Positive and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' on 16 January 2012.(see 'Fitch
Revises Russia's Outlook To Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com).
The corporate rating actions are as follows:
OAO Gazprom
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Positive
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Gaz Capital S.A.'s debt issuance programme is affirmed at 'BBB'.
Gazprom ECP SA's commercial paper programme is affirmed at 'F3'.
OOO Gazprom Capital's debt issuance programme is affirmed at 'BBB' and
'AAA(rus)'.
The standalone Outlook on Gazprom's Long-term IDRs are viewed by Fitch as
Positive, but are constrained to Stable by the sovereign, given the company's
asset concentration in Russia and majority state-ownership. Gazprom's ratings
continue to reflect its standalone profile.
JSC Russian Railways (RZD)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
RZD continues to benefit from strong links with the Russian state. Fitch
previously de-aligned the ratings of RZD from those of Russia, largely due to
the absence of direct government guarantees for RZD's debt. Fitch continues to
view RZD's standalone business and financial profile as commensurate with the
mid-'BBB' rating category.
JSC RusHydro
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Positive
Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Positive
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
RusHydro's ratings are notched down by two levels from the sovereign's due to
its state ownership, the strategic importance of the company to the state, and
its reliance on investment funding from the state. Fitch assesses RusHydro's
standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BB' rating category.