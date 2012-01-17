(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the current performance of Cordatus Loan
Fund I by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting
credit and cash flow analyses.
-- Following our review, we have affirmed our rating on the
class D notes, and raised our ratings on all other tranches in
the transaction.
-- Cordatus Loan Fund I is a cash flow CLO transaction that
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit
ratings on Cordatus Loan Fund I PLC's class VFN, A-1, A-2, B, C,
and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the
class D notes (see list below).
Cordatus Loan Fund I is a cash flow collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in
January 2007 and its reinvestment period ends in January 2014.
The transaction is managed by CVC Cordatus Group Ltd.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the
transaction's performance using data from the latest available
trustee report, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have
taken into account recent developments in the transaction and
reviewed it under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
We note from the October 2011 trustee report that the
overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have
improved significantly since our last rating review in April
2010, and are currently passing at their required levels (see
"Transaction Update: Cordatus CLO I PLC," published on April 16,
2010). At the same time, the weighted-average spread earned on
the collateral pool has also increased.
In addition, our analysis indicates that the
weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our April 2010
review has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our
scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories. We have
also observed a general improvement in the credit quality of the
portfolio, such as a decrease in assets rated 'CCC'. From our
analysis, 'CCC' rated assets currently account for 4.12% of the
portfolio's performing asset balance, versus 9.86% at our
previous review.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis
to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class,
which we then compared against its respective SDR to determine
the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we
used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be
performing, the weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate.
We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our
standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating
category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with
different interest stress scenarios.
In our view, the reduction in our SDRs, together with our
cash flow analysis, indicates that the credit enhancement
available to the class VFN, A-1, A-2, B, C, and E notes is
commensurate with higher rating levels than previously assigned.
The higher rating levels on the class VFN, A-1, A-2, and B notes
are also consistent with the application of our 2010
counterparty criteria. (As the C, D, and E notes are not rated
any higher than the counterparties in this transaction, the
counterparty criteria are not applicable in these cases.)
Although several positive indicators show an improvement in
the overall performance of the transaction since our last rating
review, our analysis indicates that the level of credit
enhancement available for the class D notes is currently unable
to withstand our stress scenarios and probabilities of default
at the 'BBB' category rating level. We have therefore affirmed
our 'BB+ (sf)' rating on the class D notes.
None of these classes of notes were constrained by the
application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental
stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for
corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
