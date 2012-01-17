(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Egypt's request for a USD3.2bn IMF standby facility
is encouraging, although IMF assistance on this scale would only have a
meaningful impact on the country's finances if it catalysed additional
international support, says Fitch Ratings.
If granted, the facility's most positive impact would be to reassure
international investors that Egypt is implementing clear and sustainable fiscal
and economic policies, an essential platform for kick-starting renewed foreign
investment.
This in turn could stabilise - or even ease - borrowing costs until the transfer
of power from the military council, due in June.
Talks between the Egyptian government and the IMF mission began in Cairo Monday,
seven months after the country's military council turned down USD5.2bn of
assistance from the IMF and World Bank, reflecting its reluctance to take on
large new external debt and its preference to rely on domestic funding to
finance the budget deficit.
Although demonstrating a continuing conservative approach to external debt, a
long-standing feature of Egypt's policy, this decision was a factor in keeping
FX reserves under pressure in the second half of 2011. Fitch downgraded Egypt
one notch to 'BB-' on 30 December 2011, following a substantial and accelerated
fall in reserves since October that further weakened the sovereign external
balance sheet.
The Outlook is Negative. At the time of the downgrade, we said that the rating
will remain under pressure until an elected government emerges and proves able
to implement a comprehensive economic programme that attracts external support
and foreign investment. We also said that the political backdrop seemed to be
becoming less conducive to deficit cutting and spending reallocation, especially
in the form of lower fuel subsidies. Egypt's commitments to the IMF, external
financial support, and decisions surrounding the FY2012/13 budget due at the end
of June will all have an important bearing on future rating decisions.