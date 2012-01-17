(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has placed the IM Cedulas 1 Grupo Banco Popular, FTA's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:

EUR2bn class A notes (ISIN ES0347858005) 'AAsf' Placed on RWN

The transaction is a repackaging in a CDO of cedulas hipotecarias (CH) issued by Banco Popular Espanol (BPE, 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2').

Fitch has placed the 'AAsf' rating on RWN to reflect downgrade risk to a rating in the 'Asf' category. The downgrade risk stems from the likely volatility of the overcollateralisation (OC) ratio of the CHs issued by BPE.

The agency expects OC volatility because BPE's Short-term rating is 'F2'/RWN. This rating suggests that BPE might issue additional CHs or securitisations that would reduce the existing OC below the level supporting the current rating.

The agency highlights that it is not aware of the existence of a minimum OC statement issued by BPE. Fitch will consider a haircut to the total OC in the range of 25% to 50%, which could result in a downgrade to the 'Asf' category.

Fitch considers the OC levels equal to public OC statements when such statements are available and the issuer is rated 'F3' or below.

Fitch expects to resolve this RWN together with the RWN on the rest of the Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias sector (i.e. before end-March 2011), allowing BPE to determine whether it wants to take any voluntary action to support the transaction's rating, and time for the implementation of whatever action BPE decides to take.

More details will be found in a special report "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker", which will be published shortly and will be available on www.fitchratings.com.