OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor's lowered its sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A/Negative/A-1' from 'A+/Negative/A-1' on Aug. 3, 2012.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Slovenia to group '7' from group '6'.

-- At the same time, we are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '5' and maintaining the industry risk score at '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it has revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Slovenia to group '7' from group '6'. It has also revised the economic risk score for Slovenia to '7' from '5' while keeping the industry risk score at '7'.

RATIONALE

The BICRA action follows our downgrade of the Republic of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) on Aug. 3, 2012. BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating in a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '7' are Hungary, Portugal, Iceland, Ireland, and Bulgaria.

The revision of the economic risk score for Slovenia reflects our opinion of weakening economic resilience and a very high impact on the banking system from accumulated imbalances, reflected in mounting nonperforming loans (NPLs) and credit losses for the sector.

In our view, the increasing political polarization and absence of consensus among government coalition parties are undermining the credibility of Slovenian authorities' policy response to rising pressures on the banking system, public finances, and the broader economy (please see "Long-Term Rating On Republic of Slovenia Lowered To 'A'; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 3, 2012).

With a high proportion of NPLs in the banking system and low loan reserve coverage, we anticipate that further provisioning needs will continue to put pressure on Slovenian banks' profitability and capitalization. NPLs show a negative trend, with arrears of more than 90 days climbing to 12.8% of classified claims as of June 1, 2012, from 11.2% on Dec. 31, 2011, and 7.4% at year-end 2010, according to Bank of Slovenia data. At the same time, all arrears account for 17% of banks' total exposure.

The main source of risk comes from the highly leveraged corporate sector, in particular, commercial real estate. About 18% of the system's corporate loans are overdue more than 90 days. More than half of the loans to construction companies are in arrears, due to bankruptcies in this sector. By contrast, retail loans perform better than corporate portfolios, mainly because of low initial debt leverage. The largest portion of NPLs relates to the portfolios of large state-owned banks, which represent more than 50 percent of the Slovenian banking system. The main reason for asset-quality problems stems, in our view, from rapid loan growth before the global financial crisis started in 2008 (a 33% increase in 2007) and poor underwriting and risk management procedures.

Coverage of NPLs by provisions is low at about 55%, which means that banks would need to increase provisioning if asset quality continues to deteriorate. For 2012, we anticipate credit losses in Slovenia's banking system to be not lower than in 2011 (at about 3.5%) and a third consecutive year of negative results for banks.

Consequently, we are revising our assessment of economic resilience to "intermediate risk" from "low risk", as our criteria define these terms. In addition, we now classify the impact on the banking sector as a result of economic imbalances as "very high" instead of "high" previously. Our scores for other BICRA factors under economic and industry risk are unchanged.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Slovenia has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "very high risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high" credit risk in the economy.

Our industry risk score of '7' for Slovenia is based on our assessment of "high risk" in the "institutional framework", "competitive dynamics," and "systemwide funding."

We classify the Slovenian government as "supportive" toward the domestic banking system. This classification recognizes that the government has a good track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.

