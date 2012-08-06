(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings says understanding the proportion of
cash that resides outside an issuer's cash pooling network provides an insight
into trapped cash. Cash situated in a pooling arrangement offers a quick
pre-arranged channel for redistributing cash around a group. These balances are
considered freely and readily accessible for immediate parent liquidity
requirements and can be offset against debt in net debt metrics. Normally cash
located in joint ventures, and emerging market subsidiaries are not part of an
issuer's cash pooling network. Consequently, these cash balances may not be
readily available in a liquidity shock scenario should urgent repatriation of
funds to the parent be required.
"Typically, cash balances domiciled outside a company's cash pooling network of
subsidiaries may be considered trapped from a group liquidity perspective," says
Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch's European Corporate Finance team. "EMEA
corporates with cash-rich subsidiaries may face costly withholding tax and even
capital controls in a number of emerging markets where cash pooling is not
feasible."
The agency notes that benefits to corporates of cash pooling are widely
accepted, notably facilitating inter-group liquidity, reducing negative carry
and reducing the need for FX hedging through the sharing of multicurrency
facilities. Cash pooling can often compensate external subsidiary funding
requirements when local banking markets are under stress with parent companies
channelling excess internal liquidity to weaker subsidiaries.
However, there are complex tax and varying jurisdictional issues to be taken
into account when moving cash around a group structure. Typically these are
addressed when a cash pool is implemented. Subsidiaries that belong to the group
cash pooling network have therefore passed a series of tax and legal
considerations. Fitch believes that cash balances corresponding to subsidiaries
not within a cash pooling arrangement can therefore be considered partially
trapped as they have likely been left out of the pooling arrangement due to
detrimental tax and capital control rules
Understanding the proportion of consolidated cash within a cash pooling network
provides a proxy for freely and readily available cash. Taxation can become
costly when considering repatriation of funds. However, most importantly from a
group liquidity perspective, this can be a timely process.
As EMEA issuers increasingly focus growth on emerging markets, and cash
accumulation at the subsidiary level increases, the greater the proportion of
potentially trapped cash on balance sheet becomes. Furthermore, leakage of cash
flow to local tax authorities upon repatriation becomes a consideration for
those entities with large emerging market exposures.