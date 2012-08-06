(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (The Swedish Club) 06-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Sweden
Local currency BBB+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
05-Jul-2005 BBB/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 06-Aug-2012