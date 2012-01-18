(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term debt ratings
to the 131st and 132nd series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1).
The ratings on BTMU reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated basis, in addition
to the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Japan's largest banking group. The ratings
are attributed to BTMU's close
business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the group's organizational
structure and capital allocation.
MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of JPY206 trillion at
the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). The company boasts a strong business base in the
domestic market, supported by the integrated financial services that it provides to individual
and institutional investors, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. MUFG
has strong business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and
overseas. Although the profitability of BTMU and MUFG falls below that of overseas major
financial institutions, it is in line with the average among domestic major banks. Core profits
at BTMU and MUFG are highly stable by international comparison, supported by good-quality
assets. Capitalization at BTMU and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms
compared to domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of
similarly rated overseas financial institutions. BTMU and MUFG hold stable and ample liquidity,
supported by their strong deposit base that is diversified into small lots.
NEW RATINGS
Issue Rating
131st series of unsecured straight bonds: JPY10.0 bil. 0.31% bonds due Jan. 23,
2015
A+
132nd series of unsecured straight bonds: JPY50.0 bil. 0.46% bonds due Jan. 24,
2017
A+
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011