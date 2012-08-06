(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Belgium's new legal framework for covered bond issuance appears to enhance the framework for both covered bond issuance and securitisation in the country, Fitch Ratings says, although our final assessment will depend on a more detailed examination of the legislation.

The Belgian parliament approved the draft covered bonds law and the accompanying draft mobilisation law ("Projet de loi relatif a des mesures diverses pour faciliter la mobilisation de creances dans le secteur financier") in July.

The draft mobilisation law contains provisions that aim to make it simpler and less costly to pledge or transfer a broader range of assets, such as bank loans to public sector entities, into cover pools or SPVs.

It also aims to clarify questions relating to the transfer of credit claims. It seems to confirm the prohibition of legal and contractual set off following the assignment or pledge of receivables, and/or their use as collateral, as well as following the insolvency of the seller, regardless of any connection between the relevant debts. It should also address the similar risk of "the defence of non-performance" (exceptio non adimpleti contractus or ENAC, identified by one academic during the financial crisis of 2008) whereby borrowers who have deposits outstanding with a bankrupt lender may seek to suspend loan repayments until their deposits are returned.

It aims to extend rules currently applicable to mortgage receivables to revolving credit facilities, all-sums mortgages, and mortgage mandates. Contractual priority arrangements between transferor and transferee should automatically take effect in relation to third parties. This could mean that greater credit can be given to subordination clauses in transaction documentation.

This appears to considerably improve and clarify the provisions of existing Belgian law. Measures have also been introduced to ring-fence cover pool assets from the claw-back provisions contained in Belgian insolvency rules.

We will continue to review the new framework and may comment further in coming weeks.