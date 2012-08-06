(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 06 - With another half-year of performance in the books,
current data is pointing to a continued slow and uneven improvement for U.S.
commercial real estate according to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. Structured
Finance Snapshot.
Performance across CMBS property types has been dependent on the property type
in question. 'Office properties will likely continue to see net operating income
declines unless the property is in a core market such as New York,' said
Managing Director and CMBS group head Huxley Somerville. Multifamily and hotels,
in contrast, will likely see average net operating income close in on historic
peaks as 2012 comes to a close.
Fitch expects loan delinquencies to remain relatively flat for the remainder of
2012, with only office properties expected to climb. The same holds true for
defaults. Loans on office properties contributed 47% of all defaults for the
first six months of this year.
Another asset type that Fitch has been and will be paying particular attention
to is retail. Recent consumer spending declines make retail properties a
continued focal point. This has been especially true with respect to new deals
where retail loans have been making up a large proportion of the newly
securitized collateral.
Additional information is available in the piece, 'Reading the U.S. CMBS Data
Tea Leaves', located in Fitch's quarterly Structured Finance Snapshots. The
reports provide an analysis of developments in the structured finance sector.
Reports covering the US and EMEA regions are available at
'www.fitchratings.com'. The latest edition is in a shorter format than previous
editions, comprising the above-mentioned article plus two others topical
articles. Most of the reference material previously provided in Snapshot is
available separately on Fitch's website.