(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings says that the Competition Commission's provisional determination is generally positive for Phoenix Natural Gas Limited's (PNG; 'BBB'/Negative) ratings and the final decision may contribute to a revision of its Outlook to Stable.

The Competition Commission has provisionally concluded that there are insufficient grounds to retrospectively remove accrued outperformance from the opening 2012 Total Regulatory Value (TRV), except for capex deferrals and an adjustment as a result of double counting of business rates allowances. The adjustment to PNG's opening 2012 TRV is now estimated to be around GBP13.9m compared with the GBP74.4m proposed by the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator back in January 2012.

Previously the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator proposed a retrospective clawback of operating and capital expenditure outperformance that was deemed by Fitch to be inconsistent with PNG's license, raising questions regarding the predictability and supportiveness of the regulatory regime, and reflected in the Negative Outlook on PNG's ratings.

A lower adjustment to TRV proposed by the Competition Commission provides additional headroom in PNG's financial metrics. In 2012-13 Fitch calculates net leverage will now be in the low 60's (excluding dividends) and the post-maintenance interest cover ratio (PMICR) will range between 1.7x-1.75x. Fitch previously stated that affirmation of PNG's rating would depend on the company maintaining a financial profile commensurate with existing guidelines of net debt to TRV of below 70% and PMICR of above 1.5x.

Fitch will await the final decisions of the Competition Commission, most likely to be in September 2012, before considering a revision of the Outlook on PNG's IDR to Stable from Negative. The agency will also look for further evidence related to the future regulatory regime in Northern Ireland (including the assumptions and scope for dividends), particularly in view of the price control review for the period 2014-2018 and any future impact on financials.