Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) is not affected by the Thai government's proposal to lower its shareholding in the company. The government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; ASEAN scale axAA/axA-1) could reduce its holding in PTT to 49% from 51%. We do not believe that such a step lessens PTT's strategic importance to the government. PTT is the only integrated energy company in Thailand, and plays a critical role in developing the country's long-term natural gas supply to ensure energy security, stability, and sustainability.