Aug 06

OVERVIEW

-- We have taken various rating actions in nine multi-cedulas transactions and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

-- These rating actions affect about EUR16.2 billion of multi-cedulas bonds.

-- The actions reflect our view of higher credit risk in seven of the transactions, as a consequence of the latest rating actions that took place in the first half of 2012 on the financial institutions participating in the rated transactions.

-- We have also considered the impact of increased concentration in the financial institutions sector in recent months as a result of the reorganization of the Spanish financial sector.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings in seven "repackaged" Spanish covered bonds ("multi-cedulas") transactions and affirmed its ratings in another two. At the same time, we removed our ratings in all nine transactions from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on May 23, 2012.

