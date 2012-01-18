(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings says that Teliasonera is currently a safer credit than Telenor. This is due to Teliasonera's larger exposure to the stable Nordic region, higher EBITDA margin and more comfortable competitive positions in emerging markets. Combined with the uncertainty over how Telenor could proceed in bringing its current 0.6x leverage in line with the company's increased cap of 2.0x, this indicates to Fitch that Teliasonera currently has a safer credit profile.

Teliasonera currently has significantly higher leverage compared to Telenor. Furthermore, the company's plan to purchase the remaining stake in Kcell that it does not control will push its leverage higher, to the top of what Fitch thinks is appropriate for the company's current 'A-' rating. However, Fitch believes that even if the Kcell IPO does not proceed as planned in 2012, the company has the ability to deleverage from this position and return to the mid-point of its1.5x-2x guidance.

While Telenor has stated that it has no firm plans to increase leverage, Fitch is concerned about how the company could proceed in raising its leverage (should it choose to). Potential options could include further EM expansion or, if the Indian regulatory regime changes to allow consolidation, the purchase of other subscale Indian operators.

The report, entitled " Teliasonera vs Telenor: Teliasonera Is Currently a Safer Credit" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Teliasonera vs Telenor

here