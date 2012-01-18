(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology the agency uses to analyse short-term ratings for non-financial corporates on a global basis. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated 12 August 2011. There are no substantive changes.

The full report, 'Short-term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates', is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates

