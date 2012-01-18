BRIEF-Syria's Al Aqeelah Takaful Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology the agency uses to analyse short-term ratings for non-financial corporates on a global basis. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated 12 August 2011. There are no substantive changes.
The full report, 'Short-term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates', is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)