(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - According to a delegate voting poll taken at Fitch Ratings' European Credit Outlook seminar in Stockholm yesterday, 60% of participants do not see contagion from the Eurozone crisis dragging the Nordic region into recession.

"Whilst 40% of delegates did expect contagion to cause recession in the Nordics, 53% instead voted for it only having a limited impact, with a further 7% believing the region will remain a resilient safe haven," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research team.

Delegate voting was slightly more split when asked about prospects for the Eurozone.

"48% of voters expected the crisis to get worse this year whilst in contrast 40% believed it would continue largely as is, with a further 9% already seeing grounds for optimism and voting for improvement. Only 2% expected to see the crisis solved during 2012," added Insoll.

Fitch opened its Stockholm office in June last year to expand the agency's coverage in the Nordic region. Yesterday's event attracted over 100 market practitioners including investors, issuers and bankers.

The Stockholm seminar was part of Fitch's annual series of European Credit Outlook events taking place from 10-19 January, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid and Milan.

For a summary of the seminars, see "Fitch Comments on Europe's New Credit Landscape in 2012," published 10 January and available at www.fitchratings.com.