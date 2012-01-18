(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Indo-Continental Hotels & Resorts Ltd's
(ICHRL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects the delays in the execution of ICHRL's Jodhpur project,
which has contributed to higher-than-expected financial leverage from FY11
(end-March 2011) onwards. The Jodhpur project, a five-star deluxe hotel, earlier
anticipated to come up in FY11 was first delayed to FY12 and has now been
delayed to FY13.
The ratings are also constrained by ICHRL's small-size of operations and the
volatility of demand in the hospitality sector.
The ratings, however, continue to be supported by ICHRL's established track
record in the hospitality business with strong brand (Mansingh Hotels)
recognition and the moderately diversified location of its properties across
north India. The ratings are also supported by the steady performance of the
company's hotel business, with segmental revenue and margins largely unaffected
during FY08-FY11.
Negative rating guidelines include continued delays in the Jodhpur project
and/or a further decline in revenue and profitability and net financial leverage
of above 6x. On the other hand, timely commissioning of the project and/or an
improvement in revenues and margins and net financial leverage of below 3x could
act as a positive rating guideline.
ICHRL's revenues declined by 3.1% yoy in FY11 to INR376m, with EBITDA margins
falling to 21.3% from 29.9%. The decline in revenue and profitability was
largely due to the levying of entertainment tax on multiplex revenues from FY11
onwards. As a result, net profit declined by 31.8% to INR30m, while net leverage
(net debt/EBITDAR) increased to 4.2x from 1.9x. Fitch expects net leverage to
remain high, until the Jodhpur project becomes fully operational. Fitch notes
that ICHRL's operating services and technical agreement with ITC for its Jodhpur
Hotel is likely to lower initial operational risk of the project.
ICHRL has four operational hotels and one shopping complex-cum-multiplex. Two of
the hotels are located in Jaipur, while remaining two are located in Agra and
Ajmer. The shopping complex-cum-multiplex is located in Ghaziabad. The four
hotels have a combined room inventory of 310 rooms. The under construction
Jodhpur hotel will have a room inventory of 106 rooms.
Rating actions on ICHRL:
- National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch
BBB(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR122.5 term loans (reduced from INR403.2m): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'
- INR50m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR40m): downgraded to
'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'
- INR15m non-fund based bank facilities (enhanced from INR6.8m): downgraded to
'Fitch A3(ind)' from 'Fitch A3+(ind)'; assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'