(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Taiwan's Yuanta Financial Holding Co.,
Ltd. (YFH) and its subsidiaries, Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. (YS, the principal
subsidiary of YFH), Yuanta Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (YSF) and Yuanta Commercial
Bank Co., Ltd (YCB). The Outlooks are Stable. The National Short-term Ratings of
YFH, YS and YSF have been upgraded to 'F1+(twn)' from 'F1(twn)' to be more consistent with
Fitch's criteria on Short-Term ratings.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Individual Ratings of YCB, YS and YFH,
the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of YS and YFH, and all ratings of
YSF, as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's
rating coverage. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of YSF. A full rating breakdown can be found at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmations reflect the group's dominant market position in Taiwan's
securities industry, resilient through-the-cycle earnings and favorable
financial flexibility. The ratings also reflect the group's still small
franchise among global investment banks, in spite of its latest acquisition of
Polaris Securities (Polaris), a top-tier securities company in Taiwan in October
2011.
The group's financial flexibility has enabled it to undertake capital
reallocation among its subsidiaries and exploit any merger & acquisition
potential like Polaris. Acquisition of Polaris was funded by a combination of
capital deduction at YSF, a share swap, new debt and earnings. As a result, the
group's capitalisation has remained sound with a 139% capital adequacy ratio
and a 112% double leverage ratio post acquisition.
The group's scale, strong market position in the securities industry and prudent
risk management render it less vulnerable to capital market volatility. Both YS
and Polaris outperform the peer average while YCB continues to show earnings
momentum. Excluding one-off gains from its divestment in Kim Eng Holdings, the
group's return on average equity would have been 6% annualised in 9M11, versus
7.2% in 2010, primarily due to a sluggish stock market. The Stable Outlooks are
underpinned by its moderate risk appetite, potential synergies from the Polaris
acquisition and Fitch's expectation that the group's growth strategy would not
severely undermine financial flexibility.
Positive rating action for YFH and YS may arise from significantly improved and
diversified earnings on a sustained basis. Negative rating action may result
from a severely weakened capitalisation, a sharp increase in leverage arising
from an aggressive growth strategy, including that at the banking subsidiary.
The Issuer Default and Long-term ratings of YCB reflect a strong probability of
support from the group as evident from a series of recapitalisations at YCB in
recent years. The bank's Viability Rating of 'bb+' reflects its moderate, albeit
improved, core earnings, enhanced risk profile following a gradual clean-up of
legacy problem loans and a largely revamped risk management system.
YCB returned to profitability since 2009 and posted a return on equity of 8.2%
(annualised) in 9M11, which contributed over 10% of the group's earnings. Its
non-performing loan (NPL) and coverage ratios were 0.52% and 242.9% respectively
at end-Q311, providing more than sufficient cover for potential losses in NPLs,
restructured loans and performing loans combined, and are in compliance with
International Financial Reporting Standards. While its Tier 1 ratio is lower
than that of its similarly rated peers, Fitch expects the group's excess capital
to support the bank's continuing growth momentum and management Tier 1 target of
8%.
The Stable Outlook on YCB is aligned with that of YFH and YS, as its ratings are
primarily driven by support from the latter two. The bank's Long-term Ratings
accordingly move in tandem with those of YFH and YS. Consistent improvement in
profitability and sound asset quality will benefit YCB's Viability Rating.
Conversely, excessive growth and, consequently, sharply weakened capitalisation
will weigh on its Viability Rating.
YFH is a mid-sized financial holding group in Taiwan. YFH continues to be one of
the few securities-centric holding groups in Taiwan, versus mostly bank-centric
local rivals. The group provides diversified financial services through its
wholly-owned subsidiaries engaged in securities (YS & Polaris to merge in April
2012), securities finance (YSF), banking (YCB), investment trust, asset
management and venture capital. YS & Polaris held a combined 14.7% market share
in local stock brokerage in 9M11. YSF is the distant leader of the only two
securities finance companies in Taiwan. YCB has 84 branches and a small deposit
market share of 1.59% in Taiwan at end-September 2011.
A Credit Update on YS and YCB and a Credit Analysis on YFH will be published
shortly on www.fitchratings.com.