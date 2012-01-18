(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and
'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the
State of The Netherlands and removed the long-term rating from
CreditWatch negative. The outlook is negative.
-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating
action triggering a downgrade of Dutch gas sales and marketing
company GasTerra B.V. (GasTerra) has been reduced.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on GasTerra and removing the
long-term rating from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and
our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to
result in a downgrade of GasTerra.
As previously announced, on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+' long-term corporate credit
ratings on Dutch gas sales and marketing company GasTerra B.V.
(GasTerra). At the same time, we removed the long-term rating
from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications
on Dec. 8, 2011. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term
corporate credit rating on GasTerra. The outlook is negative.
The rating actions follow those on the State of The
Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Jan. 13,
2012. For further details, see "The Netherlands Unsolicited
'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative"
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
The 'AA+' rating on GasTerra is based on the company's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa' and a
one-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for rating
government-related entities (GREs). The one-notch uplift
reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the
State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to GasTerra in the event of financial
distress.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a
"high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based
on our assessment of GasTerra's:
-- "Very important" role for the government. This reflects
the company's implementation of state strategies for the
security of gas supplies as the sales and marketing company of
gas produced in The Netherlands. It also takes into account
implied reputational damage to the state in the event of a
payment default by GasTerra. In addition, we factor in
noteworthy government income from GasTerra's shareholding, which
in our view provides an incentive for long-term government
involvement and support in case of need.
-- "Strong" link with the government. GasTerra is 50% owned
by the State of The Netherlands, with the remainder held equally
between ExxonMobil Corp. (ExxonMobil; AAA/Stable/A-1+; 25%) and
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell; AA/Stable/A-1+; 25%). We
do not anticipate that this ownership structure will change over
the medium term, in light of The Netherland's energy policies
and the strategic importance of GasTerra to the owners. The
strong link also takes into account the state's significant
involvement in determining the company's strategy, highlighted
by the contingent of civil servants on GasTerra's supervisory
board.
The SACP on GasTerra reflects our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial
risk profile as "minimal". GasTerra's "strong" business risk
profile reflects its very strong competitive position in the
Dutch gas market, thanks to exclusive access to production from
the sizable and extremely cost-competitive Groningen gas field.
GasTerra's SACP factors in our view that the company will remain
focused on its sales and marketing of Dutch gas, and that the
Groningen gas field will continue to produce affluent volumes of
gas at a very low cost over the long term. It also reflects our
opinion that the contractual financial and gas supply linkage
with Maatschap Groningen--which essentially removes any exposure
to volume or price risk--will remain unchanged as long as
Groningen produces abundant amounts of gas.
These strengths are partly offset by GasTerra's limited
diversity and the gradually depleting nature of its reserve
base, notably the Groningen gas field. Furthermore, GasTerra
faces an increasingly competitive natural gas market in The
Netherlands.
The "minimal" financial risk profile reflects the
contractual link and transfer of all financial risks to the
Maatschap Groningen gas production joint venture (owned by the
same shareholders that own GasTerra), through the price transfer
mechanism. This mechanism essentially transfers GasTerra's
revenues to Maatschap Groningen by means of a set purchase price
for the gas, notwithstanding production costs, which we
understand are very low. In addition, we take into account
GasTerra's relatively low working-capital-related debt at
year-end 2011 and an average net cash position throughout the
year. GasTerra has no long-term debt outstanding.
The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We assess GasTerra's
liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, supported
by our view that GasTerra's liquidity resources will exceed its
funding needs by 1.3x in the next 12 months.