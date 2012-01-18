(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the State of The Netherlands and removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is negative.

-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating action triggering a downgrade of Dutch policy-based investment vehicle for Dutch gas production assets EBN B.V. (EBN) has been reduced.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit rating on EBN and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a downgrade of EBN.

As previously announced on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Dutch policy-based investment vehicle for Dutch gas production assets EBN B.V. (EBN). At the same time, we removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings on EBN. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions follow those on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Jan. 13, 2012. For further details, see "The Netherlands Unsolicited 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The 'AAA' rating on EBN is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa+' and a one-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). The one-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EBN in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of EBN's:

-- "Very important" role for the government. The company is significant in managing the state's sizable share of Dutch gas reserves and in implementing the state's strategies for the security of gas supplies. We take into account implied reputational damage to the state in the event of a payment default by EBN. We also factor in noteworthy government income from EBN's 40%-50% holdings in primarily gas production licenses, which in our view provide a strong incentive for long-term involvement by the state.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. EBN has strong ties with the Dutch state, with close oversight by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Agriculture, and Innovation. In our view, EBN lacks privatization prospects over the long term. The "very strong" link also reflects the fact that EBN's strategy and public policy role are solely determined by the government's energy policies, one of which is to participate in the exploration and production of Dutch gas. Furthermore, a majority state ownership requirement is included in EBN's bond issues.