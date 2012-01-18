(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our 'A' rating to Cloverie's series 2012-001 notes.

-- This transaction is a repack of 'A' rated undated capital notes issued by Zurich Insurance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned a 'A' credit rating to Cloverie PLC's series 2012-001 repack notes.

This transaction is a repackaging of capital notes issued by Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (ZIC) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), an insurance company domiciled in Switzerland. The capital notes and the repack notes were issued simultaneously. Our issue rating on the capital notes is 'A' (see "Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Proposed $500 Million Undated Reset Capital Notes Rated 'A'," published on Jan. 13, 2012).

The key risk for the repack notes is the credit risk of ZIC as the issuer of the underlying collateral. As such, we have weak-linked our rating on the repack notes to the rating of the capital notes.

The transaction is set up to allow interest payments on the capital notes to be made without having to pay withholding tax (a tax levied on interest on securities).

