(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - French banks have increased their deposits by
approximately EUR130 billion in 2011 as they try to secure
direct deposits and bring their funding back on balance sheet.
The additional deposits are partly at the expense of European
money market funds.
The banks have increased interest rates on their deposits,
especially for introductory periods, to prise investors away
from more diversified money market funds. This is a trend we
have seen, to a lesser extent, in several European markets. As a
result, approximately EUR55bn has left European money market
funds in 2011 according to data from Lipper for Investment
Management. Approximately EUR31bn of that was from French money
market funds.
French banks have also seen US money market funds reduce
their exposure by 89% (on a dollar basis) since the end of May
2011.
Funding through deposits is treated more favourably under
Basel III's liquidity coverage ratios because most commercial
paper is treated as short-term unsecured wholesale funding. When
conducting its liquidity stress tests, a bank has to assume that
100% of 30-day commercial paper bought by independent money
market funds won't be rolled over at maturity.
The exact treatment of the deposits depends on their terms
and conditions and the investor type. For example, deposits with
a maturity of greater than 30 days from existing non-financial
corporate clients must be discounted by 25% of their value.
Deposits from existing retail clients are considered more
stable. As a result they have to be discounted by a minimum of
7.5%.
Fitch and banking regulation both acknowledge that some
deposits are more stable than others. In Fitch's analysis we
typically assume that retail deposits are stable, unless they
receive above market interest rates. Corporate deposits,
however, are considered to be more likely to leave the bank.
French banks had previously been content with generating
commission from their clients and directing them towards
off-balance sheet vehicles, such as life insurance policies and
money market funds. The growing need for lower cost and stable
funds means banks are now directing those clients to bank
deposits and in some cases retail bonds as their products
mature.
We expect this trend to continue. That said, one possible
risk for banks is that savers may be tempted to switch back to
life insurance should returns offered on life insurance products
increase.