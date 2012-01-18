(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has released its latest metals price assumptions and its revised criteria to determine the assumptions in two articles respectively titled "Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond," and "Methodology For Revisions To Standard & Poor's Metals Price Assumptions," published Jan. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

We have lowered our nickel price assumption for 2012, and raised our 2012, 2013, and longer-term gold price assumptions, while leaving our price assumptions for aluminum, copper, and zinc unchanged.

"Our revised assumptions take into account the currently less supportive global economic outlook, mainly owing to signals of economic weakening in the European Economic and Monetary Union, and related recent falls in spot prices for industrial metals," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrey Nikolaev. "Generally speaking, however, commodity prices will likely continue to derive support from sufficiently strong growth, in particular from China's annualized GDP, which we forecast will move toward 8% in 2012, as well as from China's efforts to ease its monetary policies."

With its methodology for determining metals price assumptions, Standard & Poor's aims to help market participants better understand its development and use of price assumptions for companies operating in the metals and mining industry.

We typically review the price assumptions quarterly and adjust them as our perception of industry developments warrants (for example, when a significant change in price occurs).