(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has released its latest metals price assumptions
and its revised criteria to determine the assumptions in two articles respectively titled
"Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond," and
"Methodology For Revisions To Standard & Poor's Metals Price Assumptions,"
published Jan. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
We have lowered our nickel price assumption for 2012, and raised our 2012,
2013, and longer-term gold price assumptions, while leaving our price
assumptions for aluminum, copper, and zinc unchanged.
"Our revised assumptions take into account the currently less supportive
global economic outlook, mainly owing to signals of economic weakening in the
European Economic and Monetary Union, and related recent falls in spot prices
for industrial metals," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrey Nikolaev.
"Generally speaking, however, commodity prices will likely continue to derive
support from sufficiently strong growth, in particular from China's annualized
GDP, which we forecast will move toward 8% in 2012, as well as from China's
efforts to ease its monetary policies."
With its methodology for determining metals price assumptions, Standard &
Poor's aims to help market participants better understand its development and
use of price assumptions for companies operating in the metals and mining
industry.
We typically review the price assumptions quarterly and adjust them as our
perception of industry developments warrants (for example, when a significant
change in price occurs).