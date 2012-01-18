(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 -

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The ratings now carry a negative outlook.

-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating action triggering a downgrade of Irish Utility Bord Gais Eireann (Bord Gais) has reduced.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Bord Gais and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our view that, over the medium term, Bord Gais' financial risk profile will remain under pressure.

As previously announced, on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings on Irish Utility Bord Gais Eireann (Bord Gais). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions follow those on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on Jan. 13, 2012. For further details, see "Ireland's 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The ratings on Bord Gais reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "significant." The "strong" business risk profile is underpinned by Bord Gais' leading market position in the Irish natural gas market and its significant proportion of stable and predictable cash flows from its low-risk regulated gas transmission and distribution network operations.

These strengths are partially offset by the effects of increasing competition in the energy retail market, promoted by the Irish government. This competition has resulted in Bord Gais losing market share in the gas supply market and has prompted the company's expansion into the low-margin electricity supply market. Also mitigating the strengths is the risk that the economic downturn in Europe will have a negative effect on economic growth and energy demand in Ireland (see "European Economic Outlook: Back In Recession," published Dec. 1, 2011).

The "significant" financial risk profile reflects Bord Gais' partially debt-financed investments in power generation, and our view that Bord Gais' earnings will remain under pressure in the near term.

The 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Bord Gais is based on the SACP, which we assess at 'bbb+', and on our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Ireland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Bord Gais in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Bord Gais':

-- "Important" role as the monopoly owner and operator of the gas transmission network in Ireland. Bord Gais also has an important role in implementing the Irish government's policy to enhance competition in the Irish energy market and to expand renewable energy; and

-- "Limited" link with the Irish government, given our view that economic pressure may cause the sovereign to assign a lower priority to providing any sort of extraordinary support to Bord Gais, should it be needed, or to divest part of its ownership of Bord Gais. Bord Gais is 96.73% state-owned, with the remainder held through an employee share ownership plan.

The negative outlook on Bord Gais reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a rating action on the sovereign is likely to result in a similar rating action on Bord Gais. We generally cap our ratings on GREs at the level of the sovereign rating due to the GREs' direct exposure to the sovereign government. The Irish government owns Bord Gais and the majority of Bord Gais' earnings is regulated and originates from Ireland.

The outlook also reflects our opinion that Bord Gais' financial risk profile and SACP remain under pressure given the company's recent underperformance relative to our ratio guidelines for the ratings. Since Bord Gais generates almost all of its earnings from the domestic market, we believe that any further stress on the Irish economy may directly affect the company, for instance, as a result of a decline in energy demand or an increase in bad debt.

In our view, Bord Gais will be able to sustain the current SACP if coverage of net debt by funds from operations (FFO) remains comfortably more than 13% (on a Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis), assuming that we continue to assess the company's business risk profile as "strong." In this case, we could revise the outlook to stable if there is a stable outlook on the sovereign.

