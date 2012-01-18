(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 -

-- On Jan. 17, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Irish utility Electricity Supply Board (ESB) and removed them from CreditWatch negative following similar rating actions on the Republic of Ireland. The outlook on ESB is negative.

-- We equalize our ratings on U.K.-based utility Northern Ireland Electricity Ltd. (NIE) with the ratings on its parent ESB to reflect NIE's core status within the ESB group. This is in line with our criteria for rating parents and their subsidiaries.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on NIE and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook on NIE reflects that on ESB and our opinion that a downgrade of ESB is likely to result in a downgrade of NIE.

As previously announced, on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings on U.K.-based utility Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions follow those on NIE's 100% owner, the Irish utility Electricity Supply Board (ESB). In turn, the rating actions on ESB follow similar rating actions on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on Jan. 13, 2012. For further details, see "Ireland's 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The ratings on NIE reflect those on its 100% parent, ESB, an integrated utility operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. We view NIE as an integrated subsidiary of ESB, in line with our criteria on parent-subsidiary links. We believe that NIE is of high strategic importance to ESB and represents a core part of the ESB group. NIE contributes about 20% of ESB's regulated EBITDA, which is an important underlying factor in our assessment of ESB's business risk profile as "strong." NIE and ESB are based in different jurisdictions and operate under separate regulatory frameworks. That said, we see the two utilities as being closely linked, reflecting the interdependence between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland--particularly in the wholesale power sector, which is operated on an all-island basis.

The ratings on NIE are also underpinned by NIE's solid position as the sole electricity transmission asset owner and the electricity distribution network owner and operator in Northern Ireland. We consider NIE's business risk profile to be stronger than that of ESB, due to the fact that NIE's only activities comprise the network operations, which are fully regulated under what we view as a supportive regulatory framework. The network operations underpin NIE's stable and predictable revenues and EBITDA. These strengths are partially offset by regulatory reset risk. A new regulatory price control period governing NIE's network operations in Northern Ireland was due to begin on April 1, 2012, under the Northern Ireland Authority for Utility Regulation, although this has now been delayed to Oct. 1, 2012.

The negative outlook on NIE reflects that on its parent ESB. We anticipate that the ratings on NIE will move in line with those on ESB, assuming that NIE remains a core part of ESB. That said, we consider that NIE could benefit from support under the current U.K. regulatory ring-fence mechanism in the event that we lower our ratings on ESB to speculative grade (that is, 'BB+' or lower). This is because the regulatory authority requires NIE to obtain and maintain an investment-grade rating as a condition of its operating license. Failure by NIE to comply with the license would result in a lock-up of funds within NIE. We would likely revise the outlook on NIE to stable if we revised the outlook on ESB to stable.

