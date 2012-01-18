(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that overall liquidity of U.S.
technology companies has improved over the past four years, through the economic and industry
downturns and the subsequent recovery, according to a new report titled, "U.S. Technology
Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.
Most of this liquidity, which we define as cash and short-term investments, is held by
investment-grade (rated 'BBB-' or higher) companies who continued to engage in acquisitions and
shareholder-friendly activities throughout the last economic cycle. Liquidity also increased for
their speculative-grade (rated 'BB+' or lower) counterparts.
"We believe the elevated liquidity among investment-grade issuers in the sector may be
reduced over the long term. Investment-grade companies with strong liquidity and debt capacity
at their ratings may again be more aggressive in their shareholder-return activities," explained
Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Tsui. We also believe these issuers will continue to
broaden their product offerings by pursuing acquisitions.
These speculative-grade companies typically do not have significant excess cash on hand and
as a result, cash preservation was the highest priority during the financial crisis in 2008 and
2009. They also streamlined their businesses to gain efficiencies and are now in a better
position to weather another potential economic downturn.
"From a ratings perspective," added Mr. Tsui, "investment-grade firms have generally made
larger, more strategic purchases that had little or no impact on their credit quality. Their
speculative-grade counterparts, on the other hand, have undergone a mix of smaller strategic and
financially driven deals, which have tended to have more negative credit implications."