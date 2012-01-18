(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that overall liquidity of U.S. technology companies has improved over the past four years, through the economic and industry downturns and the subsequent recovery, according to a new report titled, "U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

Most of this liquidity, which we define as cash and short-term investments, is held by investment-grade (rated 'BBB-' or higher) companies who continued to engage in acquisitions and shareholder-friendly activities throughout the last economic cycle. Liquidity also increased for their speculative-grade (rated 'BB+' or lower) counterparts.

"We believe the elevated liquidity among investment-grade issuers in the sector may be reduced over the long term. Investment-grade companies with strong liquidity and debt capacity at their ratings may again be more aggressive in their shareholder-return activities," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Tsui. We also believe these issuers will continue to broaden their product offerings by pursuing acquisitions.

These speculative-grade companies typically do not have significant excess cash on hand and as a result, cash preservation was the highest priority during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. They also streamlined their businesses to gain efficiencies and are now in a better position to weather another potential economic downturn.

"From a ratings perspective," added Mr. Tsui, "investment-grade firms have generally made larger, more strategic purchases that had little or no impact on their credit quality. Their speculative-grade counterparts, on the other hand, have undergone a mix of smaller strategic and financially driven deals, which have tended to have more negative credit implications."