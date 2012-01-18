(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FBS SpA's (FBS) Italian residential and commercial
mortgage special servicer ratings at 'RSS2' and 'CSS2', respectively.
The ratings reflect the stable and highly experienced senior management team in
place, which remains unchanged since 2010. The ratings also reflect the solid
special servicing performance continuing through 2011. Weighted average recovery
rates for secured non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios against gross book value
(GBV) and the original business plan improved and remain at healthy levels
despite the increased seasoning of the servicing portfolio. Resolution timelines
have also remained steady, although they remain well above the average seen
across other rated peers in the Italian market.
In addition, the training plan was enhanced in 2011 to provide specially
designed training programs to asset managers, team leaders and the management
team. Although training hours have decreased from those reported in 2010,
overall training hours remain above the Fitch benchmark.
FBS is committed to increasing its servicing portfolio. Although the size of the
overall servicing portfolio has been in decline since 2009, Fitch notes that at
the time of review FBS were in final discussions with a number of third parties
surrounding the acquisition of new servicing mandates. This may begin to
mitigate previous concerns around a declining and well-seasoned existing
portfolio. Fitch will monitor future portfolio acquisitions closely.
FBS also does not have the support of a rated parent, and although revenues
increased slightly in 2011, net profit decreased and has followed a declining
trend since 2007. In addition, the 2011 internal audit plan was not fully
completed, with one audit currently being completed in Q112.
As of October 2011, FBS managed a NPL servicing portfolio of 90,536 loans with a
GBV of EUR1.46bn. The portfolio comprised 12 securitised transactions,
representing EUR1.35bn or 92% of the total portfolio.
Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria
including a comparison of similar Italian servicers as part of the review
process.