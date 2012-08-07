UPDATE 1-South Africa's Gordhan defends need to deal with ratings agencies
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
Aug 07 China South City Holdings Limited's (CSC)
* Moody's changes China South City's outlook to stable from negative.B1 corporate family and B2 senior unsecured debt ratings.
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Feb 23 The European Commission is working with Italy and the European Central Bank on a rescue plan for Italy's troubled bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, spokesmen said on Thursday.