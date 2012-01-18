(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The pace of debt deleveraging of Luxembourg-based packaging group Ardagh Packaging Group PLC (Ardagh) has slowed following a $410 million (EUR318 million) bond issue to fund external growth.

-- In our view, credit measures remain weak compared with the levels we consider commensurate with the rating.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Ardagh to negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Ardagh.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Ardagh may be unable to recover its credit metrics to levels we consider commensurate with the current rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised to negative from stable its outlooks on Luxembourg-based glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group PLC (Ardagh) and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit ratings on Ardagh, Ardagh Packaging Holdings, and ARD Finance. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on the group's secured debt instruments and 'B-' issue ratings on the group's unsecured debt instruments.

The outlook revision reflects our view that Ardagh may be unable to recover its credit metrics to a level we consider commensurate with the rating, due to a slowing pace of debt deleveraging following a $410 million (EUR318 million) bond issue to fund external growth.

Ardagh's credit metrics remain at the low end of our guidelines for the rating, including Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 10% for the rolling 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011. Furthermore, debt reduction is unlikely to progress in line with our previous forecasts following the recent bond issue and the largely debt-funded acquisition of metals packaging manufacturer Impress Cooperatieve U.A. in December 2010.

In addition, Ardagh has entered into an agreement to acquire (subject to certain closing conditions) European aluminum container manufacturer the Boxal group of companies, for about EUR85 million. Ardagh is also in advanced discussions regarding the potential acquisitions of two other (unrelated) packaging businesses, which are active in the sectors in which Ardagh operates. The group intends to fund the acquisitions with the bond issue proceeds and cash on the balance sheet.

We view the weakened credit measures as limiting Ardagh's headroom within the current rating for any significant financial underperformance or likely ongoing debt-funded external growth through acquisitions in 2012. Our base-case 2012 forecasts include adjusted FFO to debt of just less than 10% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6x, following the $410 million (EUR318 million) bond issue and assuming that targeted acquisitions are completed as planned. As per management guidance, we have not included any further acquisitions in our base-case forecast, but note that bolt-on acquisitions continue to represent a large part of the group's strategy. Furthermore, in our view, a more significant acquisition is not out of the question, especially if the group manages to complete an IPO over the medium term.

In our view, Ardagh may be unable to recover its credit metrics to levels commensurate with our rating guidelines, specifically, adjusted FFO to debt of above 10% and adjusted debt to EBITDA in the range of 5x-6x. We could lower the ratings if Ardagh's credit measures were to deteriorate further--for example, because of further debt-funded acquisitions, financial underperformance, or unexpected material shareholder returns. We could also lower the ratings if free operating cash flow generation were to deteriorate significantly over a sustained period.

Conversely, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the group were to deleverage and improve its credit measures in line with those we consider commensurate with a 'B+' rating. This could occur if Ardagh were to use an IPO to reduce debt, although we consider this unlikely in the near term because financial market conditions remain challenging.

