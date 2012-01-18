(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
-- The pace of debt deleveraging of Luxembourg-based
packaging group Ardagh Packaging Group PLC (Ardagh)
has slowed following a $410 million (EUR318 million) bond issue
to fund external growth.
-- In our view, credit measures remain weak compared with
the levels we consider commensurate with the rating.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Ardagh to
negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming our
'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Ardagh.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Ardagh may be
unable to recover its credit metrics to levels we consider
commensurate with the current rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
revised to negative from stable its outlooks on Luxembourg-based
glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh
Packaging Group PLC (Ardagh) and related entities Ardagh
Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate
credit ratings on Ardagh, Ardagh Packaging Holdings, and ARD
Finance. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on the
group's secured debt instruments and 'B-' issue ratings on the
group's unsecured debt instruments.
The outlook revision reflects our view that Ardagh may be
unable to recover its credit metrics to a level we consider
commensurate with the rating, due to a slowing pace of debt
deleveraging following a $410 million (EUR318 million) bond
issue to fund external growth.
Ardagh's credit metrics remain at the low end of our
guidelines for the rating, including Standard & Poor's-adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 10% for the rolling
12 months to Sept. 30, 2011. Furthermore, debt reduction is
unlikely to progress in line with our previous forecasts
following the recent bond issue and the largely debt-funded
acquisition of metals packaging manufacturer Impress
Cooperatieve U.A. in December 2010.
In addition, Ardagh has entered into an agreement to acquire
(subject to certain closing conditions) European aluminum
container manufacturer the Boxal group of companies, for about
EUR85 million. Ardagh is also in advanced discussions regarding
the potential acquisitions of two other (unrelated) packaging
businesses, which are active in the sectors in which Ardagh
operates. The group intends to fund the acquisitions with the
bond issue proceeds and cash on the balance sheet.
We view the weakened credit measures as limiting Ardagh's
headroom within the current rating for any significant financial
underperformance or likely ongoing debt-funded external growth
through acquisitions in 2012. Our base-case 2012 forecasts
include adjusted FFO to debt of just less than 10% and adjusted
debt to EBITDA of about 6x, following the $410 million (EUR318
million) bond issue and assuming that targeted acquisitions are
completed as planned. As per management guidance, we have not
included any further acquisitions in our base-case forecast, but
note that bolt-on acquisitions continue to represent a large
part of the group's strategy. Furthermore, in our view, a more
significant acquisition is not out of the question, especially
if the group manages to complete an IPO over the medium term.
In our view, Ardagh may be unable to recover its credit
metrics to levels commensurate with our rating guidelines,
specifically, adjusted FFO to debt of above 10% and adjusted
debt to EBITDA in the range of 5x-6x. We could lower the ratings
if Ardagh's credit measures were to deteriorate further--for
example, because of further debt-funded acquisitions, financial
underperformance, or unexpected material shareholder returns. We
could also lower the ratings if free operating cash flow
generation were to deteriorate significantly over a sustained
period.
Conversely, we could consider revising the outlook to stable
if the group were to deleverage and improve its credit measures
in line with those we consider commensurate with a 'B+' rating.
This could occur if Ardagh were to use an IPO to reduce debt,
although we consider this unlikely in the near term because
financial market conditions remain challenging.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The
Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating
Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On
Standard & Poor's Recovery Ratings, July 8, 2008
-- Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue
Ratings, July 5, 2007