-- The marine and transport arm of France-based insurance group Groupama, Groupama Transport, has been merged into GAN Eurocourtage effective Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We are therefore withdrawing the 'BBB-' rating on Groupama Transport.

-- The rating action has no effect on the rating or CreditWatch placement for GAN Eurocourtage.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its 'BBB-' insurer financial strength rating on Groupama Transport. At the time of the withdrawal, the rating was on CreditWatch with negative implications. We consider that the rating action has no effect on the ratings or CreditWatch on GAN Eurocourtage (insurer financial strength rating BBB-/Watch Neg).

The withdrawal follows the absorption of Groupama Transport by GAN Eurocourtage. France-based insurer Groupama S.A. (insurer financial strength rating BBB-/Watch Neg) was the parent and guarantor of Groupama Transport. Because Groupama is the parent and guarantor of GAN Eurocourtage (previously know as GAN Eurocourtage Courcelles), we expect that guarantee to cover the liabilities of Groupama Transport. Since the merger, Groupama Transport has ceased to exist. The operation reflects Groupama's efforts to streamline the group's structure. The CreditWatch negative placement at the time of withdrawal reflected that on Groupama S.A.

