(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
-- The marine and transport arm of France-based insurance group Groupama,
Groupama Transport, has been merged into GAN Eurocourtage effective Dec. 31,
2011.
-- We are therefore withdrawing the 'BBB-' rating on Groupama Transport.
-- The rating action has no effect on the rating or CreditWatch placement
for GAN Eurocourtage.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its 'BBB-' insurer
financial strength rating on Groupama Transport. At the time of the withdrawal, the rating was
on CreditWatch with negative implications. We consider that the rating action has no effect on
the ratings or CreditWatch on GAN Eurocourtage (insurer financial strength rating BBB-/Watch
Neg).
The withdrawal follows the absorption of Groupama Transport by GAN
Eurocourtage. France-based insurer Groupama S.A. (insurer financial strength
rating BBB-/Watch Neg) was the parent and guarantor of Groupama Transport.
Because Groupama is the parent and guarantor of GAN Eurocourtage (previously
know as GAN Eurocourtage Courcelles), we expect that guarantee to cover the
liabilities of Groupama Transport. Since the merger, Groupama Transport has
ceased to exist. The operation reflects Groupama's efforts to streamline the
group's structure. The CreditWatch negative placement at the time of
withdrawal reflected that on Groupama S.A.
