(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
Summary analysis -- Department of Seine-et-Marne ------------------ 07-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jul-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
11-Jul-2005 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
The rating on the French Department of Seine-et-Marne reflects our view of the
"predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French
departments, Seine-et-Marne's diversified and wealthy economy, sound budgetary
performance, and its "positive" financial management, as our criteria define
these terms.
Tempering factors, in our view, are Seine-et-Marne's limited budgetary
flexibility and high tax-supported debt burden compared with peers.
Standard & Poor's views Seine-et-Marne's financial management as "positive."
We believe the department has a strong ability to control operating
expenditure, coupled with clear financial targets, and tight control over the
companies that it owns, subsidizes, or whose debt it guarantees.
Seine-et-Marne reports a sound budgetary performance. The department's
operating margin represented 11.5% of operating revenues on average over the
period 2008-2011, which is high by international standards. Despite huge
volatility of property transfer fees during this period and the department's
contribution to a new equalization fund, Seine-et-Marne's operating margin
remained fairly stable, owing to a tax hike, decreasing interest expenses, and
above all, a tighter rein on costs. Excluding the expenses linked to recently
assumed responsibilities and interests, operating expenditures grew by a
moderate 2.1% on average over 2008-2011.
Investments are gradually decreasing but remained high. In spite of this, the
operating margin enabled the department to post modest financing requirements
falling below 3% of total revenues in the period 2008-2011.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect Seine-et-Marne's operating margin to
gradually shrink to 8% of operating revenues over 2012-2014. This trend takes
into account sluggish revenue growth owing to diminishing state transfers
coupled with our forecast of stable tax rates and a slump in property transfer
fees of 10% in 2012 and 5% in 2013. In addition, we believe that further
growing expenditures, especially social expenses, will also contribute to a
gradual and contained decline in the operating margin.
However, we anticipate that Seine-et-Marne will post still moderate, albeit
slightly increasing, financing requirements (around 4% of total revenues on
average over 2012-2014) owing to a more moderate investment level than in
previous years (EUR180 million on average compared with EUR190 million over
2009-2011).
At 95% of consolidated operating revenues at year-end 2011, we view
Seine-et-Marne's tax-supported debt as high, though slightly lower than in
2008. In our base-case scenario, we expect tax-supported debt to gradually
increase to 102% of consolidated operating revenue in 2014.
Although we continue to view the institutional framework under which French
departments operate as "predictable and well-balanced," and therefore as a
positive for ratings, we also consider Seine-et-Marne's financial flexibility
as limited. In particular, a national business tax reform implemented in 2010
hampered Seine-et-Marne's revenue flexibility, with modifiable revenues
representing 21% of operating revenues in 2011, compared with 48% before the
reform. Flexibility is also limited on expenditures, in our opinion. Operating
expenditure accounts for 85% of total expenditure. More than 79% of operating
expenditure is rigid, especially staff costs, which account for 21% of
operating expenditure, social benefits that take up 19%, the contribution to
fire brigades at 11%, and interests at 3%. However, the department has
demonstrated its ability to control expenditure growth over recent years, a
trend that we expect will recur.
Seine-et-Marne, a department with 1.3 million inhabitants and strong
demographic growth, covers half of the Region Ile-de-France
(AA+/Negative/A-1+) notably including two significant economic poles: Roissy
Charles de Gaulle airport and Marne la Vallee (hosting Eurodisney). Its
economy is well diversified and is characterized by a dynamic and growing
tertiary sector and a healthy industrial sector. Seine-et-Marne's GDP per
capita--115% of the EU-27 average in 2009 (latest Eurostat data)--reflects its
attractiveness to both corporates and individuals, largely triggered by its
proximity to Paris.