(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
Summary analysis -- Eurofidi Scpa --------------------------------- 07-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Aug-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
10-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
30-Apr-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
28-Feb-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Eurofidi Scpa--an Italian mutual
credit guarantee company or "confidi"--on its assessment of the company's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), as well as on its opinion that there is moderately high likelihood that the
Italian Region of Piedmont (not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to Eurofidi in the event of financial distress. Consequently, we factor into the long-term
rating on Eurofidi one notch from the SACP for the extraordinary support.
We consider Eurofidi as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria
for GREs, we base our view of a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support
on our assessment of Eurofidi's:
-- "Important" role in the Piedmont economy, given its role in implementing regional
economic plans and supporting local small and midsize enterprises (SMEs); and
-- "Strong" link with Piedmont, as its largest shareholder with an 18% stake, and which is
actively involved in Eurofidi's strategy and provides strong capital support.
Eurofidi's SACP reflects the company's business ties with the major Italian banks, good new
business inflows, extensive use of credit risk mitigation instruments, and adequate capital
position. The main offsetting factor is the deteriorating quality of its guarantee portfolio,
which stems from the prolonged period of difficult domestic economic conditions that
particularly affect the SMEs to which Eurofidi offers guarantees on loans. We anticipate a
further deterioration in Eurofidi's guarantee quality, which raises the risk of higher losses in
the coming years, potentially eroding available reserves and the company's capital position.
With EUR3.7 billion in guarantees outstanding at year-end 2011, Eurofidi is the largest
Italian confidi, and offers mutual guarantees to SMEs to facilitate bank lending to them.
Eurofidi's home base is in Piedmont, where it maintains a close relationship with the regional
government and taps SME development funds. The company has also significantly expanded its
guarantee business in neighboring regions, reducing geographic concentration. Although we
believe that continued growth outside Piedmont could, over the longer term, potentially weaken
the rationale for regional support, we consider this highly unlikely at present, especially
given Eurofidi's role in supporting local enterprises during the current economic downturn.
Since April 2010, Eurofidi numbers among the financial intermediaries that the Bank of Italy
supervises, under Article 107 of Italian banking law.
Apart from Finpiemonte Partecipazioni, Eurofidi's other major shareholders include leading
domestic financial institutions--namely UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Intesa
Sanpaolo SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL
(BBB-/Negative/A-3)--which collectively own 25% of capital and to which the company extended
over 80% of its guarantee stock on Dec. 31, 2011. Ties with these major banks represent
fundamental business channels for Eurofidi, which also benefits from their credit management
capabilities.
Eurofidi extensively employs risk mitigation instruments, such as counterguarantees and
maximum loss caps, which significantly reduce its exposure to credit risks. As of December 2011,
risk mitigation instruments covered about 71% of total guarantees. Shareholder and regional
funds, part of Eurofidi's capital base, cover actual losses annually. The company has materially
increased its use of the counterguarantees provided by Italian government fund to support SMEs.