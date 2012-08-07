UPDATE 1-South Africa's Gordhan defends need to deal with ratings agencies
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for European asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions during the month of July 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated European ABS transactions.
Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.
The report, "Rating Agency Confirmations For European ABS Transactions: July 2012" was published on Aug. 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European ABS Transactions: July 2012, Aug. 7, 2012
-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European ABS Transactions: June 2012, July 18, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Feb 23 The European Commission is working with Italy and the European Central Bank on a rescue plan for Italy's troubled bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, spokesmen said on Thursday.