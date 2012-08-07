(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly European ABCP
surveillance snapshot for April 2012, containing portfolio data on all the European conduits
that it rates (see "Related Criteria And Research").
The April 2012 report provides information on outstandings, programwide credit
enhancement, supporting counterparties, and our key rating and collateral
considerations for all of the European-based conduits that we rate.
We are establishing greater minimum portfolio disclosure standards for all
asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) conduits that we rate. We publish this
snapshot monthly to update the market with data that the conduit
administrators provide to us as part of our surveillance process.
