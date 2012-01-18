(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland and removed them from
CreditWatch negative. The ratings now carry a negative outlook.
-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating action
triggering a downgrade of Irish utility Electricity Supply Board (ESB) has
reduced.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term
corporate credit ratings on ESB and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion
that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a downgrade of ESB.
As previously announced, on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings on
Irish utility Electricity Supply Board (ESB). At the same time, we removed the
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on
Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.
The rating actions follow those on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2)
on Jan. 13, 2012. For further details, see "Ireland's 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings
Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal.
The ratings on ESB reflect our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "significant."
The 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on ESB is based on the company's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb+', as well as on
our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Ireland
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ESB in the event
of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based
on our assessment of ESB's:
-- "Important" role as the monopoly owner of the national electricity
transmission grid and the owner and operator of the electricity distribution
network. The company has a leading market position in the Irish energy market.
ESB also has an important role in implementing the Irish government's policy
of enhancing competition and expanding the use of renewable energy sources in
Ireland.
-- "Limited" link with the Irish government, given our view that economic
pressure may cause the sovereign to assign a lower priority to providing any
sort of extraordinary support to ESB, and our understanding that the Irish
state is contemplating divesting a minority stake in the company. ESB is 95%
state-owned, with the remainder held by an employee share ownership trust.
The negative outlook on ESB reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion
that a rating action on the sovereign is likely to result in a similar rating
action on ESB. We generally cap our ratings on GREs at the level of the
sovereign rating given the GREs' direct exposure to the sovereign government.
The Irish government owns ESB and a significant proportion of its earnings is
regulated and originates from Ireland. We would likely revise the outlook to
stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable.
The stability of the SACP depends on ESB maintaining a Standard &
Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations to debt of 15%-20%. We could
revise ESB's SACP downward if the business environment in Ireland worsens,
with negative consequences for ESB's earnings, or if ESB's financial risk
profile weakens such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is lower than we assume in our
base case.
