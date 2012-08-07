(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- According to our measures, Unicredit Bulbank AD's forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the next 18-24 months is likely to be lower than we had previously anticipated.

-- We are therefore revising our assessment of Unicredit Bulbank's stand-alone credit profile down by one notch to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.

-- In accordance with our criteria, we now factor two notches of parent support into the long-term rating on Unicredit Bulbank, compared with one notch before, and are therefore affirming our 'BBB/A-3' ratings on Unicredit Bulbank.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on the long-term sovereign credit rating on Bulgaria and our expectation that Unicredit Bulbank's financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Unicredit Bulbank AD. The outlook remains stable.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that Unicredit Bulbank's direct parent, Austria-based Unicredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1), would provide extraordinary support in case of need to its almost fully owned Bulgarian subsidiary. We believe that the extraordinary support from the Austrian government, which we factor into the ratings on Unicredit Bank Austria, could be extended to some extent to its subsidiaries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Unicredit Bulbank. We consider Unicredit Bulbank to be a strategically important subsidiary of Unicredit Bank Austria and our rating on Unicredit Bulbank therefore incorporates two notches of uplift for group support. We have revised our assessment of Unicredit Bulbank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) down to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.

The revised SACP reflects our updated assessment of Unicredit Bulbank's capital and earnings. The bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments was 8.9% at year-end 2011. The forecasted RAC ratio for the next 18-24 months is likely to be lower than we had previously anticipated. This is due to the protracted economic slowdown in Bulgaria, which in our view has constrained the bank's internal capital generation capacity through tightened interest margins and elevated credit costs for domestic banks, including Unicredit Bulbank. The bank's internal capital generation could be further undermined by the payment of dividends.

Our forecast for Unicredit Bulbank's projected RAC includes the following assumptions:

-- Slightly lower pre-provision earnings in 2012 and 2013 compared with 2011;

-- Still-elevated loan impairment charges in 2012, although these could start improving from 2013;

-- A dividend payout ratio of 50%; and

-- A moderate increase in the Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio in both 2012 and 2013.

We had previously assumed that our RAC ratio for Unicredit Bulbank would remain above the 10% threshold that we set for a "strong" assessment of capital and earnings. We have therefore revised our assessment of Unicredit Bulbank's capital and earnings to "adequate," as our criteria define these terms.

Our "adequate" assessment of Unicredit Bulbank's capital and earnings incorporates our assessment that its projected RAC ratio before adjustments will reach 8.5%-9.0% in the next 18-24 months. This should provide the bank with an adequate cushion to absorb losses resulting from asset quality deterioration. Although Unicredit Bulbank's credit costs have increased in 2011, we believe that the bank will maintain adequate internal capital generation. Following a recommendation by the regulator, Unicredit Bulbank injected capital that was equivalent to what it paid in dividends in 2010 and 2011. However, our base-case scenario assumes a 50% dividend payout in the next two years.

In accordance with our criteria, we now incorporate two notches for parent support into the long-term counterparty credit rating on Unicredit Bulbank, compared with one before, which has resulted in the affirmation of the ratings on the bank.

The ratings on Unicredit Bulbank reflect our view of its 'bb' anchor, "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

The long-term rating on the bank is two notches higher than the SACP to reflect the bank's strategic importance to parent UniCredit Bank Austria and the likelihood of group support.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects that on the long-term sovereign credit rating and our expectation that Unicredit Bulbank's financial profile will remain relatively unchanged. It also reflects our view that the bank's capacity to generate capital and earnings will not be affected by the expected deterioration in asset quality and that the bank will remain a strategically important group subsidiary.

The ratings on Unicredit Bulbank are at the same level as the foreign currency ratings on Bulgaria (BBB/Stable/A-3). Accordingly, any negative rating action on the foreign currency ratings on the sovereign would have negative implications for the ratings on the bank. In addition, in the event of any negative rating action on the ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we currently rate one notch above Unicredit Bulbank, we would reassess the potential implications for the ratings on Unicredit Bulbank. We would notably monitor the SACP of the Bulgarian bank and whether it would be negatively affected by contagion risks from the larger group, and if the likelihood of support from its direct owner, Unicredit Bank Austria, is diminishing.

We could also revise the SACP down further if we were to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position owing to a deterioration in problem loans that is worse than we currently expect or if loan loss reserve coverage fell more sharply than the current levels. A deterioration in the bank's SACP would not necessarily result in a lowering of the ratings, however, due to the three notches of uplift that we could incorporate to reflect group support. This is based on the assumption that the SACP remains at 'bb' or above.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

