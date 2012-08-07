UPDATE 1-South Africa's Gordhan defends need to deal with ratings agencies
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based electronics manufacturer Syrma Technology Private Limited's 'Fitch BB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Syrma. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.
Fitch has also migrated Syrma's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR270m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR249.1m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR20m term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm ' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
OSLO, Feb 23 Ocean scientists will pick 50 coral reefs worldwide to test ways to limit damage from climate change, pollution and over-fishing that threatens to wipe out 90 percent of all reefs by 2050, according to a plan launched on Thursday.
Airbus has called for a European ministerial meeting to address the latest problems engulfing the A400M military plane, saying its own viability is at stake as it seeks government help to contain fresh losses on Europe's largest defense project.