(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of New Zealand's (BNZ, 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') Series 6 NZD225m six-year mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds are due in January 2018 and are issued by Bank of New Zealand. The issue is guaranteed by CBG Trustee Company Limited.

The rating is based on BNZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 26.4%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AAA' rating for the programme on a probability of default basis. The ratings also take into account the programme's asset coverage test, providing sufficient enhancement to sustain 'AAA' stress scenarios applied by the agency.

The current asset percentage (AP) of 83.3% (equivalent to a 20.0% overcollateralisation or OC) is below the maximum AP of 86.4% supporting the 'AAA' rating. Supporting AP for a given rating will be affected by, among others, the current profile of cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds which, even in the absence of further issuance, can change over time. It cannot be assumed that a given AP supporting the rating will remain stable over time.

Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting a perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default of the issuer and its covered bonds. The D-Factor assigned to BNZ's covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a 12 month maturity extension. It also reflects Fitch's expectations that the cover assets can be transitioned to an alternative manager in case of need, as well as the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand.

As of 31 December 2011, the cover pool consisted of 29,785 loans secured on New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.1bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans with a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 49.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 37.9 months. The cover pool is geographically distributed around New Zealand's population centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (39.2%), Wellington (12.9%) and Canterbury (centred on Christchurch - 8.3%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria, updated with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the New Zealand mortgage market.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.