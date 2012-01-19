(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of New Zealand's (BNZ, 'AA'/Stable/'F1+')
Series 6 NZD225m six-year mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds are due
in January 2018 and are issued by Bank of New Zealand. The issue is guaranteed by CBG Trustee
Company Limited.
The rating is based on BNZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA' and a
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 26.4%, the combination of which enables the
covered bonds to reach a 'AAA' rating for the programme on a probability of
default basis. The ratings also take into account the programme's asset coverage
test, providing sufficient enhancement to sustain 'AAA' stress scenarios applied
by the agency.
The current asset percentage (AP) of 83.3% (equivalent to a 20.0%
overcollateralisation or OC) is below the maximum AP of 86.4% supporting the
'AAA' rating. Supporting AP for a given rating will be affected by, among
others, the current profile of cover assets relative to the outstanding covered
bonds which, even in the absence of further issuance, can change over time. It
cannot be assumed that a given AP supporting the rating will remain stable over
time.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of payments on the
covered bonds at the time of a default by their issuer, on a scale between 0%
and 100%, with 0% reflecting a perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a
simultaneous default of the issuer and its covered bonds. The D-Factor assigned
to BNZ's covered bonds reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a
bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as guarantor of the covered bonds. It also
reflects the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test,
triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months
upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a
12 month maturity extension. It also reflects Fitch's expectations that the
cover assets can be transitioned to an alternative manager in case of need, as
well as the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand.
As of 31 December 2011, the cover pool consisted of 29,785 loans secured on New
Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.1bn. The
portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans with a weighted average
current loan-to-value ratio of 49.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 37.9
months. The cover pool is geographically distributed around New Zealand's
population centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (39.2%),
Wellington (12.9%) and Canterbury (centred on Christchurch - 8.3%). The agency's
mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model
criteria, updated with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value
declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the New Zealand mortgage
market.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the
cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches
between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down
scenario under the management of a third party.