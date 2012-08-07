BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- Anderson Valley II CDO's portfolio has experienced further credit events since our previous review, which have reduced the collateral available for repaying the notes.
-- We have lowered our ratings on Anderson Valley II CDO's class S-1 and A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes.
-- Anderson Valley II CDO is a cash flow CDO with a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate and sovereign entities.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Anderson Valley II CDO PLC's class S-1 and A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review in October 2010, using information from the latest trustee report dated June 20, 2012. They reflect further credit events in the portfolio, which have reduced the collateral available for repaying the notes.
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.