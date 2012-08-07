(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Gobind Sugar Mills Limited's (GSML) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)' and removed the rating from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the erosion of GSML's net worth due to continued losses and its consequent referral to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR). However, there have been no irregularities in its bank facilities so far.

Positive rating guidelines include GSML's deregistration from the BIFR.

GSML has a sugar mill in Aira, Uttar Pradesh, with a crushing capacity of 7,500 tonnes per day. In H1FY12, revenue was INR914m (FY11: INR2,363m) and EBITDA was negative INR36.6m (FY11: positive INR47.2m).

Rating actions on GSML's bank facilities:

- INR210.4m long-term loans: downgraded to National Long-term 'Fitch C(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'; off RWN; rating withdrawn as the loans have been fully repaid

- INR748m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-term 'Fitch C(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'; off RWN

- INR3m fund-based limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)'; off RWN

- INR27m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)'; off RWN