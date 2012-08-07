(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
Overview
-- U.S. voice and language solutions provider Nuance Communications'
issuance of $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 raises leverage to
the high-4x area.
-- We rate the new notes 'BB-', with a '3' recovery rating.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. The
rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nuance will continue
increasing EBITDA by leveraging its leading presence in a market for expanding
technology, and also through successful integration of acquisitions, reducing
leverage below 4x over the coming year.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based Nuance Communications Inc.
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our issue-level rating of 'BB-' to the company's
newly issued $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 with a recovery
rating of '3', indicating expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
We also affirmed the 'BB+' rating on the company's first-lien credit
facilities, keeping the '1' recovery rating unchanged, reflecting our
expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
Rationale
We expect Nuance to keep increasing EBITDA through its successful integration
of acquisitions; this growth strategy will not be a detriment to credit
quality at current levels. Our ratings reflect Nuance's highly acquisitive
growth strategy and its "significant" financial risk profile. Partly
offsetting is its leading presence in the voice and language solutions market,
a significant level of recurring revenues, a diverse customer base, and its
track record of organic growth, and successful integrations of acquisitions as
ratings support. We view its business risk profile as "fair."