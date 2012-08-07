(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 - In its latest quarterly EMEA snapshot Fitch Ratings reports that it has lowered its
forecasts for overall 2012 EMEA structured finance (SF) issuance by EUR75bn, largely the result
of uncertainty over new issuance volumes from UK RMBS and continued 'paralysis' among the
peripheral eurozone countries.
In his article 'Market Pulse', Philip Walsh, Head of Business & Relationship Management for
EMEA SF, notes that issuance for the first six months of 2012 is already more than 30% lower
than the same period in 2011. Much of that reduction is the result of minimal volume from Spain,
previously a prolific source of issuance, and virtually nothing from Portugal, Ireland and
Greece. Of the so-called peripheral eurozone countries, only Italy has seen volumes grow but
that has still fallen since the end of the first quarter. Fitch measures total volumes as
including notes repo'd with the ECB. The agency previously was forecasting total volumes of
EUR300bn-EUR350bn and this range has now been reduced to EUR225bn-EUR275bn.
For the first six months RMBS issuance from the UK and the Netherlands has continued to be
the cornerstone of the market, much of this paper targeted at public placement rather than the
ECB repo scheme. But even UK issuance is under threat now that the Bank of England's
Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) is in place. It operates from 1 August this year to 31 December
2013.
The FLS offers UK banks the ability to draw down funds in respect of its lending to
households and businesses. Although designed to fund new lending to kick-start the economy, it
can also be used to fund up to 5% of banks' existing portfolios of such loans. Funding costs
vary from 0.25% and 1.5% over the Treasury bill repo rate, currently about 0.5%, so an all in
cost of 0.75% to 2%. This compares favourably, certainly at the low end, with the typical
pricing of 'AAA' rated RMBS, around 1.5% over LIBOR. The exact cost of funding depends on the
extent to which a bank's lending shrinks - no shrinkage would incur the lowest cost, shrinkage
of 5% or more the highest.
The exact impact on issuance volumes is difficult to estimate but the expectation is that
regular issuers will continue to issue, albeit in lower volume, but otherwise issuance will be
opportunistic. Fitch considers a reduction in the full year forecast a prudent measure in these
circumstances, especially as the continued paralysis of the eurozone means issuance from other
countries is also unlikely to fill any gap.
